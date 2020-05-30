This Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Loaded With Genuine Accessories Can be Mistaken For Tasteful Customisation

Soon after its launch, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso quickly rose to be one of the most popular cars in India. The car even made frequent appearances in the top 10 best-selling cars in the country. While there is ample content in the world of internet explaining different variants of the car, we recently came across a rather tasteful S-Presso that looks modified but is just a well-loaded with the perfect permutations and combinations of additional accessories.

The car displayed in the video shows the S-Presso has several elements that need to be talked about. Starting at the front, the S-Presso gets a new grille with body-coloured inserts. The same sits between a pair of LED DRL which is not available in the standard version of the car. The lower part of the bumper gets a body colour bumper protector with a faux skid plate in a similar shade.

At the sides, the car gets decals on the ORVMs and body-coloured inserts in the side claddings. The roof of the car gets very un-common chequered decals. A standard iteration of the car does not come with alloy wheels which can be bought as an accessory along with door visors.

At the back, the car gets a black spoiler that in intended to accentuate its sporty appeal. On the inside, the car gets custom made seat covers among all the notable additions.

It is to be noted that all the accessories that the car sports are genuine accessories that can be bought at any of the company’s dealerships across the country. The overall cost of the accessories has not been mentioned since the prices across different states in the country.

At its heart, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a BS-VI compliant 1.0-litre 3-cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of peak power and 90 Nm of peak torque. Alongside the petrol variants, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced the soon-to-be-launched CNG variant of the car that is aimed at young buyers. Of the country.

Also Watch: