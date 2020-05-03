AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Maruti Suzuki Swift Modified into Volkswagen Beetle is Deception at its Best

Modified Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Modified Maruti Suzuki Swift.

While we are not sure if the final price includes the cost of donor car, this Volkswagen Beetle will set you back by Rs 4.5 lakh.

Share this:

As far as bizarre modifications, we haven’t seen such a fine example for a while now. The very ‘unsettling’ Beetle that you see above is, unsurprisingly, not a Beetle at all. MP-based garage Magneto 11 undertook the project of transforming a Maruti Suzuki Swift into the aforementioned car and we will take a closer look at what the car actually holds in store for us.

The donor car is a first-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. Its body was completely removed and the new body was augmented on top of it. The whole transformation took around 10-12 days. The new body is made out of heavy gauge sheet metal which has been carefully folded and creased to give the final product.

The car still seats four but comes with just two doors. Components such as the headlights and taillights are company-manufactured. On the inside, the cabin gets Swift’s dashboard. It gets a new infotainment system and also on offer is a push start/stop button.

The engine of the vehicle remains the same. It is powered by the 1.3-litre diesel engine and nothing has been done to the mechanicals of the vehicle. And if you were wondering the video claims that the transformed Beetle took around Rs 4.5 lakh to reach its current attire. However, we are not sure if it includes the price of the donor car.

Image Source

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres