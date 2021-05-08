This Maruti Suzuki Swift With a Custom Wrap and Body Kit is Garnering a Lot of Attention

This transformed Maruti Swift, which receives a distinguished body wrap,a sports body kit of Suzuki Swift and aftermarket alloy wheels, has become the talk of the town among netizens. The Swift hatchback is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market and is blessed with compelling features including great performance, ample passenger space, and excellent fuel economy.

Many car enthusiasts prefer to transform their vehicles as per their preferences so it’s not unusual to spot a customised Swift every now and then on Indian roads. Below we have detailed one such Maruti Suzuki Swift which is referred to as Jelly Bean.

The vehicle is transformed by Mind Auto Mods and highlights a sporty body kit, custom body wrap and few other modifications. The car also features a custom wrap in black colour inspired by Naruto, a popular anime series. The wrap is expected to incur a price tag of Rs 9,500.

At the front, the vehicle features a stock grille while the vehicle's bumper has been replaced by the sports kit of Suzuki Swift. The blacked-out mesh grill also features a Suzuki logo.

On the sides, the car features 15-inch alloy wheels that come at a cost of Rs 26,000. The rubber tyres on the other hand are embellished with stickers worth Rs 3,000. The rear section highlights LED tail-lamps from the aftermarket that costs Rs 12,500 coupled with a faux diffuser and a dual exhaust system. The headlights also receive new projector headlights according to gaadiwaadi.com.

The car also receives a roof installed spoiler that is coated in black colour (expected to come at Rs 6,500). The Suzuki and badges have been removed from the tailgate, offering the car an uncluttered appearance. The windscreens and windows receive an extremely dark shade though it is illegal in India.

