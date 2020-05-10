This Modified 2020 Honda City Proves Why Minimalism is Underrated

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, Honda was forced to postpone the launch of the 2020 City in India. The car has already gone on sale in Thailand after a global unveil a few months back. However, while we are waiting for the car to arrive at our shores, owners in Thailand have already begun to modify their cars and a fine example of the same is why we are here today.

The aforementioned modifications were undertaken by Bangkok-based J.S Racing Wheels. The variant in question is the RS variant that ships with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine under the hood that outputs 122PS and 173Nm of torque.

In terms of design and cosmetics, this City gets minimal changes in its new avatar. At the front, nothing is out of the ordinary. The RS variant is already a good-looking car that comes with the blacked-out front grille, ORVMs, roof and lip spoiler as standard. While there are no significant changes on the outside, the car now sits lower than the stock version.

The suspension from the stock variant has been changed ad now features H-Drive S-spec adjustable suspension setup which helps adjust the height of the car. The wheels have also been replaced with coloured alloys along with new high-performance disc brakes and callipers from Endless.

On the inside, other than the black and red racing seats from Recaro, the car remains pretty much the same. In Thailand, the City is available in four variants including S, V, SV and RS. While we are unsure if India will get the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, it will most likely to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Both engines will meet Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms.

Also Watch: