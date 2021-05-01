This Modified Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Inspired by a Fighter Jet Looks Sharp and Ready for Duty

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 became an instant hit after its roll out owing to its sharp, aggressive looks, powerful engine and a range of practical features. The naked street bike is also the most sought after when it comes to modifications. An aggressive front featuring a muscular fuel tank and sharp augmentations make it a hot favourite in the aftermarket segment.

While there have been cases where a Pulsar 200 NS has been transformed into an artistic yet practical creation, the one which we are detailing takes the game to a whole new dimension.

The modified vehicle at first look appears to be inspired by a fighter jet with a small, round headlight embedded into a sleek front fairing. A sculpted fuel tank is seamlessly integrated with the front end fairing. Furthermore, the vehicle is also embellished with extensive chrome work particularly for the front forks and fairing, exhaust pipe, rear seat cowl, radiator engine and underbelly casing.

The Pulsar NS200 draws power from a single-cylinder of 199.5 cc engine that generates 23.4 bhp and a peak torque of 18.5 Nm. The modification has been performed by Hyderabad located IRONic who transformed his standard Pulsar NS200 into a contemporary retro cafe racer,according to rushlane.com

The design of the vehicle represents the hard work put in by IRONic in getting the bike modified as per his custom requirements. As per him, the entire initiative took a total of two and half years to finish. Most of the modification work was performed after March 2020 when the entire country witnessed a total lockdown due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

One of the major highlights of the vehicle comes as its wheel covers coated with an appealing dark maroon colour. The pictures indicate that the wheelbase of the vehicle might also have been enhanced by altering the front suspension framework to accommodate the lowered front end of the bike.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here