This Modified Bharat-Benz Bus is a Luxury House on Wheels, See Pics

If you thought your travel agency spoilt you in your last Mumbai-Nashik trip with a brand new Bharat Benz bus, wait till you see this. This ladies and gentlemen is India’s most luxurious Bharat Benz bus to be ever built. The rather fancy mammoth has taken shape in the hands of Reddy Customs, who in the past has been reputed to race us with some of the most enticing moded Force Traveller, Royal Enfield Bullet and many more.

Starting with the outside, the bus sports a dominating black paint scheme along with the catchy chrome wheels screams luxury. The well-finished exteriors do nothing less than giving a sneak peek of what lies inside. And that’s exactly where the magic is.

The whole bus seats 11 people (or executives) and is divided into two cabins. The first cabin accommodates five with a special space for the bossman. The second cabin seats 6 people. The bossman as mentioned before gets a reclinable lounge seat that can be positioned in various ways for maximum comfort. The other seats aren’t dumbed down in quality either. The curtains on windows are solid that does not move when the bus takes turns. There is a large LCD screen up in the front and the flooring is wooden. The roof spells money with luxurious jewel-like design with lightings made up of LED units.

In the second cabin, there are two TVs which are synced with the one in the first cabin. All individual seats get USB charging ports and power outlets to charge laptops. Moreover, there is a full conference system complete with a video camera too.

As one can expect the bus has a fully-functional washroom too. It is covered in white and can be used by the executives to freshen up before the important meeting. In addition to this, the bus also has a working pantry that can feed the hunger in case of emergencies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.