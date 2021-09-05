This Modified BMW G310 R By K-Speed Customs Looks Too Menacing For the Street

Bike enthusiasts always love a justified modification to their favourite machines, especially when it looks meaner and brute than their stock siblings. K-speed customs have prepared a similar treat for the bike buff with their beautifully constructed modified version of BMW G310R.The naked streetfighter in its stock avatar is worthy enough to turn heads for a second glance. However, the modifications by K-customs might grab eyeballs for a little longer than expected. Called as the ‘Road Rumbler,’ the modified G310R is a result of shedding the body panels to carve out a more masculine version with a minimalist design.

The fuel tank and rear fender of the bike share the same shade of blue, white, and red, bundling up the black powertrain in the middle, giving birth to a pleasant contrast of colours. In addition, the alloy wheels and the mono-shock absorber are also covered in white to complete the look.

Following the minimalism approach for the design, the side panels have been removed. The front and rear fenders are chopped off, covering the black rubber just enough. Vastly different from the original motorcycle, the G310R mod version carries an under-seat exhaust muffler embellishing the tail of the two-wheeler. The seat hones a single-piece saddle, large enough to support only the rider.

The futuristic headlamp is replaced with a circular and retro-looking LED headlamp supported by two tiny LED turn indicators. The side-view mirrors have also been replaced by black bar-end mirrors that complement the naked avatar of the G310R. The tyres on the bike are bulkier and chunky, providing stability and giving the bike a tint of a rally racer motorcycle.

Coming to the performance, the modified motorbike doesn’t get any tweaks in its powertrain and runs on the same 34bhp/28Nm 313-cc engine with a single, water-cooled, reverse-inclined cylinder. The powerhouse of the bike is paired up with a six-speed transmission.

