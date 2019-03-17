English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

This Modified Bright Yellow Maruti Suzuki Esteem Is a Life-Size Toy Car – Watch Video

The mod-job on the Maruti Esteem looks like a money saving effort to own a sportscar replica.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:March 17, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Modified Bright Yellow Maruti Suzuki Esteem Is a Life-Size Toy Car – Watch Video
Modified Maruti Suzuki Esteem. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
Loading...
A bright yellow coloured supercar is one of the most beautiful sights on a road. But if that bright yellow car is a modified vehicle, chances are it will end up a disaster. Something of similar nature was recently shared in a YouTube video. Someone actually modified a Maruti Suzuki Esteem sedan to make it look like sportscar. The end result, though, is an eye-burner!

The modified Esteem is beyond recognition and looks like it is straight out of a cartoon movie. The body panels of Esteem have been replaced with seemingly metal body panel painted in bright yellow paint.



At the front is a heavily redesigned bumper and headlight assembly comprising three lamp design. There are also LED DRLs and the number plate is left aligned. While the Esteem had four-doors, the modified car has two doors to make it feel sporty. However, the rear bench seats have been retained and can be accessed from the front doors.

The rims are not replaced by alloys but are painted in black to contrast with the yellow paint. The bumper nose has a seemingly Corvette inspired design and there’s a body line on the side tapering into the boot. The rear glass is also replaced by slat styled window pane that will come handy in hot weather.

The cabin also gets a yellow theme with elements like the dashboard and seats getting bright yellow treatment. The glass area is highlighted by the slats present on the rear window. There might not be a change on the mechanicals and we can say for sure that this modification will be very cheap, if you wish to get your car transformed to an unknown species. However, we would recommend otherwise!
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram