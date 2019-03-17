This Modified Bright Yellow Maruti Suzuki Esteem Is a Life-Size Toy Car – Watch Video

A bright yellow coloured supercar is one of the most beautiful sights on a road. But if that bright yellow car is a modified vehicle, chances are it will end up a disaster. Something of similar nature was recently shared in a YouTube video. Someone actually modified a Maruti Suzuki Esteem sedan to make it look like sportscar. The end result, though, is an eye-burner!The modified Esteem is beyond recognition and looks like it is straight out of a cartoon movie. The body panels of Esteem have been replaced with seemingly metal body panel painted in bright yellow paint.At the front is a heavily redesigned bumper and headlight assembly comprising three lamp design. There are also LED DRLs and the number plate is left aligned. While the Esteem had four-doors, the modified car has two doors to make it feel sporty. However, the rear bench seats have been retained and can be accessed from the front doors.The rims are not replaced by alloys but are painted in black to contrast with the yellow paint. The bumper nose has a seemingly Corvette inspired design and there’s a body line on the side tapering into the boot. The rear glass is also replaced by slat styled window pane that will come handy in hot weather.The cabin also gets a yellow theme with elements like the dashboard and seats getting bright yellow treatment. The glass area is highlighted by the slats present on the rear window. There might not be a change on the mechanicals and we can say for sure that this modification will be very cheap, if you wish to get your car transformed to an unknown species. However, we would recommend otherwise!