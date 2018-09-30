English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
This Kerala Based Ford Endeavour SUV has been modified with inspiration from a Supervillian in DC Comics - Darkseid.
Modified Ford Endeavour. (Image: Autobacs India)
Over the years we have seen many insane modifications coming out of the Gods Own Country – Kerala, but none could actually match the sheer road-presence and fear fostered by this modified Ford Endeavour SUV. How obvious is the fact that this particular mod-job is inspired from a DC Comics Supervillian called 'Darkseid' and hence the owner has named his beloved Ford Endeavour ‘Darkseid’. The monster SUV is modified by a customization house based out of Kerala – Autobacs India.
Autobacs has turned this 3.2-litre 4x4 Ford Endeavour into something unrecognizable as the modification work is not limited to wide tyres or Raptor inspired grille, but there’s a lot going beneath the bodywork too. The Darkseid has a raised height thanks to Profender Mono Tube 2.5 Subtank on the front axle and a Hot Bits Mono Tune 2.5 Subtank on the rear axle.
The front tube has 15 steps adjustment for preload and the rear has 19 steps adjustment. More additions include Ironman 4×4 coil springs, Sun 4×4 upper arm, Sun 4×4 4” dropkit, optional 2” 4WD front shock spacers, and Unicorn 2” rear shock spacers.
In terms of looks, the Darkseid has a set of 20” 10J Fuel Assault off-road rims shod with 33×12.50×20 Gladiator X Comp M/T tyres, Raptor X series body kit, Rhino bonnet Scoops, MCC Off-Road Snorkel, ARB 4×4 GME UHF heavy duty antennae, aftermarket rear foglamps, F-Series roof lamps, cube lights and Bushwacker fender flares.
A special mention to the aftermarket projector headlamps similar to what we see in the Ford Mustang and also have a colour changing ability. The gloss black paint and embossed EVEREST Logo along with Raptor inspired Endeavour grille makes it look bold.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
