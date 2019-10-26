This Modified Ford Endeavour Should be at the Gumball 3000
The wrap is known to be the Ammolite Gem Neo wrap and has been manufactured by Techwrap.
Modified Ford Endeavour. (Image source: YouTube/ GS Customs India)
Unless you’re a petrolhead, the name Gumball 3000 might not ring a bell. Well, for the ones who are unaware, it is an annual festival that is held in different countries each year where participants from all over the world showcase their expensive cars that have been modified in quirky ways. A golden Lamborghini, an off-road Ferrari, you name it.
But what if we tell you that an Indian just modified his not-so-expensive car into a worthy Gumball participant? Yes, the picture that you see above is a Ford Endeavour that has been wrapped in a special shade of the colour your eyes wants to see. Yes, you heard it right. The wrap that you see above is not seen as a mere VIBGYOR, but even colours in between them.
The wrap is known to the Ammolite Gem Neo wrap. The project was taken up by GS customs who took stripped the car of its previous neon wrap to switch it with this one. The wrap is manufactured by Techwrap and has been seen on various cars abroad. Except for the roof and lower ends, the entire car is gleaming with the new shade(s). The bonnet gets blackened strips that add to the quirky and unique look. The wheels too have been exempted from the shiny treatment that has accentuated the unique silhouette.
