This Modified Ford Endeavour With Matte Red and Black Wrapping is Inspired by Batman

Ford Endeavour has been a popular car in the Indian market. Recently, a car modification company named Motor Garage, that is based out of Gurugram, has done some exceptional work by modifying the entire vehicle on batman theme. The company has shared a carousel of photos showing all angles of the car on its Instagram handle.

As can be seen in the photos the interior as well as exterior has been done in red and elements that were in silver have been made in black. The entire car is covered in red matte chrome. On a closer look a Batman symbol can also be spotted in the front. The fancy symbol has been made available with red backlight.

There have been a bunch of significant changes in the car’s interiors. The seats have now been made of red upholstery with carbon fibre inserts and also have Batman’s symbol embossed on them in black. The steering wheel has also been customised to the black and red theme of the car. Stickers that read “LEGENDZ NEVA DIE” have been put on the wheels of the vehicle. The 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels have also got two stripe stickers on each wheel. Door handles, outside rearview mirrors etc have been blacked out to maintain the theme of the SUV.

The door pads and grab handles have been covered in red and finished in carbon fibre to give the Endeavour a classy look. The automatic transmission gear has been made in red with carbon fibre on top. Apart from this surround of the touchscreen infotainment system, centre console and surround of HVAC controls have also been made with carbon fibre. To add to the luxury element custom 7D mats have been added in the car.

Instead of stock headlamps, the modified car is home to a custom headlamp that includes three projectors with an L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp. Interestingly, this lamp can switch to blue colour as and when needed.

Image Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here