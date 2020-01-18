This Modified Honda Accord With the Widest Wheels Looks Lethal
The highlight of the modified Honda Accord is evidently its wide wheels that comes alongside a customised aftermarket body kit.
Modified Honda Accord. (Image source: Instagram/Sarun KS)
The Accord is one of the best-looking sedans in Honda’s lineup. Its exterior is laden with sharp edges and an aggressive sporty silhouette. This has driven a lot of customization houses to the drawing board to create something new out of it. The car you see below is one such example.
Speaking of the mod job, allow us to address the elephant in the room. The wheels. This customized Honda Accord bids farewell to the proportionate stock wheels for a pair of fat and mean wheels. The tyres, as one can see, is several inches away from the body of the car. And in order to do this, spacers had to be put in place. The car, subsequently, comes with custom aftermarket fenders on all wheels to mask the extra-wide setup.
Modified Honda Accord. (Image source: Instagram/Sarun KS)
Now that the wheels are out of the way (barely), let’s talk about the other changes. At the front, the car gets a custom bumper fitted with LED DRLs along with a blacked-out grille. The height of the car has been reduced which very well goes with the car’s vibe. The paint job too is a step away from stock and comes with a rather bright shade of crimson red that no eyeball would miss.
At the back, the car sports a huge spoiler that accentuates the sporty design. The same black wing seems to be chosen carefully as it completes the look in every way. The new bumper at the back also houses a custom aftermarket twin exhaust tips.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cat Fight: UK Couple Wins Rs 18 Lakh Court Case to Stop Neighbour from Feeding Pet Feline
- Hockey India Contributes 25,000 US Dollars for Australian Bushfire Victims
- Virat Kohli Spotted Driving His New Audi Q8 SUV For the First Time
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch