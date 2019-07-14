This Modified Hyundai Creta Named 'Archer' Grabs Eyes and Costs Less

The Hyundai Creta has been a star performer in the mid-size SUV segment. Keep its driving and aesthetics aside and the success of the car can be majorly attributed to its looks. However, not everyone will be on board with Hyundai’s ample use of chrome on the car. Such as this gentleman, who got rid of the chrome and instead decided to blacken it.

The Creta is you see above has been christened as Archer and belongs to Sherin Sivanandan from Kollam, Kerala. The car has undergone a major revamp on the outside as well as inside. On the outside, the front bumper has been replaced with a new one that houses a pair of LED DRLs and custom blacked spoiler. The front grille has been kept stock, but void of the chrome.

Hyundai Creta

The headlamps have been reworked and now sports covers that resemble eyelids. The roof has been blacked out and gets a spoiler mounted at the rear. This alongside, the ORVMs and side skirts have been blackened too. The car sits on a set of Radi8 18-inch units shod with Accelera performance tyres.

On the inside, the Archer has been draped with red leather all over. Accents on the dashboard, horn pad on the steering wheel and the seats have been given the crimson leather treatment. At what cost you ask? The owner spent close to Rs 2 lakh to give Archer its final shape.