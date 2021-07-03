This Modified Hyundai Creta SUV Looks Like it is from the Need for Speed Series

Car enthusiasts love to modify their cars in all kinds of ways, from changing the colour scheme to changing the exhaust system; many believe modifications are what makes a car truly yours. Hyundai Creta is one of the most famous SUVs in India, and for good reason too.Since its launch in 2015, it's been a crowd favourite and now that it's been selling with its 2nd generation updates, it has broken sales records.

Being the crowd favourite also means more people will be making modifications for their own cars. We came across one of these modified cars, and it seems like this one is owned by the Hulk. Having a marvellous green colour scheme with graphics all around, makes it look like the Hulk from the Marvel Universe drives it himself.Talking about the modifications, it's not the just green colour and graphics scheme that makes it enticing, the blacked-out door handles and the smoked effect on the headlights also makes it like a car that a superhero will drive; if they need it anyway.

According to Indian Autos Blog, this customized Hyundai Creta now travels on 18-inch Lenso aftermarket alloy wheels wrapped in 225-section Bridgestone Turanza rubber. In addition, the inside has been upgraded with quality Italian leather. The cabin has a two-tone motif, with black as the primary colour and tan as the secondary.

The Creta comes standard with a 7-speaker Bose sound system, but the owner appears to be an Audiophile. The original head unit has been replaced with a Pioneer unit, and the sound system has been upgraded with Xelsus components.

Also Watch:

The Creta is now available with three engine options: 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. The Creta is available with a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed automatic transmission, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT. The Hyundai Creta rivals the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector, with pricing beginning at Rs 9.99 lakh. Furthermore, the South Korean automaker is set to debut the Alcazar, a 7-seater SUV based on the Creta chassis.

