This Modified Hyundai Creta with Wide Tyres Looks Out of Place

Modified Hyundai Creta with wide tyres.

For a country obsessed with SUVs, Hyundai Creta has always proved to be a worthy product, generating good sales throughout the years. Among all the reasons to buy this SUV from Hyundai, the biggest reason is the Creta’s proper SUV inspired look, which makes it look attractive. However, someone was not happy with the tyre size of the Creta and decided to give it a makeover.What this unknown person has done is give the humble Hyundai Creta a rather aspirational makeover, by adding tyres wider than any of the production cars available in the world today. And to accommodate these 33-inch wide tyres, the front bumper has to be axed and the suspension was changed as well.To add a bit of the bling, 15-inch gold-finished wheels are added. The tyres are from Hankook and serve purely a cosmetic purpose on the Creta rather than adding any off-roading functionality to the SUV. While the ground clearance had increased for good, the Creta will suffer on the mileage, performance and handling front.There are some minor mods like rood mounted auxiliary lights to add to the off-road theme of the Hyundai Creta.The base variant of the Hyundai Creta is powered by a 1.4L CRDi diesel engine which delivers 88 hp of power and 219 Nm of peak torque. The upper variants come with 1.6L dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 121 hp, 151 Nm of torque and 1.6L CRDi VGT diesel engine that powers out 126 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The car gets two transmission options 6-speed automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission.