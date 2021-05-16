This Modified Hyundai Creta With Widebody Kit and All-Black Body Paint Looks Lethal

The compact SUV market is full of products with boxy and conventional-looking products, which is a good thing in a way that you can modify it in any possible way you want. While Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra TUV300 comes with a lot of customization options to make your car look good, the Hyundai Creta, sadly, doesn’t have an option like this. The Creta owned by Dr Gautham Prakash made us think about the possibilities twice.

The exteriors get a complete makeover with a glossy black treatment. The modified Hyundai Creta gets a wider track with flared wheel arches as part of the widebody kit. The grille has been replaced by a chrome mesh and vertical slats reminding us of the design of Mercedes’ Panamerican grille seen on the AMG GT R.

The aftermarket bumper gets a chrome mesh finish air intake along with a splitter in the front, along with auxiliary lights to the front bumper. The rear gets an aftermarket bumper as well with a quad-pipe setup and a faux air diffuser. The tail lamps get black casing and a roof spoiler along with a lip spoiler at the lower edge of the windshield makes it sporty.

There’s also 5-split spoke black alloy wheels with chrome highlights and BMW M5-like ORVM casings. The interiors get red seat upholstery with a red finish for the lower half of the dashboard and the steering wheel. There’s also an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment unit in the centre console and individual screen for the rear seat occupants.

There’s no word on the performance tuning so we believe the Creta is pretty much in its stock form. Since this is the previous generation, Creta. the car will be featuring either of the three engine choices – an 89 bhp 1.4 L CRDi diesel, a 126 bhp 1.6 L CRDi diesel, and a 122 bhp 1.6 L VTVT petrol. The Hyundai Creta retails for Rs 9.29-14.55 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

