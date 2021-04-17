South Korea headquartered Hyundai Motors come as the second-largest carmaker in India and marked its presence in the country's automobile segment more than two decades back. The company since its entry has launched a host of vehicles in the country offering attractive features at an affordable price tag. From compact entry-level cars to hatchbacks to premium sedans and SUVs, Hyundai has it all in India. The premium Elantra sedan by the company has been a popular option in the country for a while and Hyundai has been consistent in upgrading the model to retain the interest of buyers in the vehicle.

Several car enthusiasts in the country are also a fan of custom modification of their vehicles and in a video posted on Youtube by Vishal Xander, a Hyundai Elantra car with extreme modifications have been showcased. The video demonstrates all the modifications performed on the vehicle which is painted with an elegant glossy yellow colour and signifies the look of a yellow Lamborghini. The appearance of the vehicle is not only astounding but also furnishes the car with a sporty feel.

The chrome embellishments on the vehicle have been either been painted black or removed. The front grille of the vehicle is also aggressively modified, featuring a mesh design and the logo of Hyundai has also been removed.

The front bumper also sports an LED DRL, complementing the sporty look of the vehicle. We must say that's one hell of a modification of a premium sedan into a sports car. The Youtube video to-date has garnered 20,781 views.

A gloss back grille separates the lower and upper grille section. The vehicle also gets a JGTC Aerodynamic ABS Bodykit. The fog lamps in the vehicle have been replaced by an air duct while the headlights have been modified with new LED DRLs, projector headlights with the LED turn indicators embedded in the headlight itself.

