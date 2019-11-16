This Modified Hyundai Elite i20 Called Venom Carries a Mean Makeover

The Elite i20 is one of the most popular models of Hyundai. It was also the best-selling car for the manufacturer in the month of October. In addition to the role it plays in the company’s line-up, the Hyundai Elite i20 is also one of the most potent competitors in its segment.

In our country where cars are majorly a status symbol for many, looks play an important role in a model’s success. And the Elite i120 seems to perfectly fit the bill. However, in order to make the car stand out from the normal and to up its aggressive stance a bit, customization company Modsters worked their way around an i20 to create the Venom.

The begin with, the car comes with a new bumper at the front that is custom-made for the modification. This is along with the custom-made side skirts as well which gives the car the beef that none of us thought we needed. The bonnet now gets a faux air-intake and hood scoops. The Modsters have done away with the stock headlamps too which have been ditched for a new unit with projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps and Devil’s eyes shaped lamps.

The rear comes with ample of changes that come in the form of a Venom-themed spoiler and taillights. Similar to the one at the front, even the rear bumper is a new custom-made unit. Furthermore, the taillights are smoked as well. The car sits on a set of custom alloy wheels in contrast colour.

Needless to say, the paint-job is the highlight of the car. The Peal Violet paint job is sure enough to leave one thinking about the car long after sighting it. The car gets an equally attractive interior that comes with new upholstery complementing the exterior. The roof gets starlit lighting as well.

