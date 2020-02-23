This Modified Hyundai Grand i10 With Hyper-Wide Body Kit Looks Meaner Than it Should

The hatchback-segment is one of the most sought-after segments in India and yet is the one that has seen the least number of impressive modifications. However, among the handful of ones that are out there is this one by Smokerz Garage.

The modified Hyundai Grand i10 comes evidently comes with a host of changes that is a complete overhaul from what it looks in its stock form. Upfront, the modification begins with an aftermarket grille and bumper that are wider than the stock ones. The headlight has been partially covered to make the car look meaner, and sitting inside it are HID projector headlamps that come with smoked effect.



The wide-body kit on the new car adds around 8 to 10 inches to the width of the car. The car sits on a set of 15-inch alloy wheels that have been wrapped in broad tyres with extensions. The car also gets side-skirts with projecting lips that highlights the low ground clearance of the car.



Similar to the front, the rear too gets tinted taillights. Other notable features include a carbon-fibre dipped ORVMs and door handles. In terms of performance, the car comes with HKS exhaust muffler that has changed the car’s sound note completely. The video suggests that the modification will set one back by around Rs 5.5 lakh. The kit used on the car can be bought from any part of India.