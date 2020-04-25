This Modified Isuzu D-Max Makes us Wish Pick-Up Trucks Were a Culture in India

The Indian automotive market is defined by two types of vehicles – one that sips fuel like a vicar sips his tea, and the high-hauling ones. Interestingly, while we have an absolute love for SUVs, we are not that big on pick-up trucks. I am not complaining about the fact or comparing our market to the US, where buyers are graced with a palette full of options and pick-up trucks have becomes a culture over time. However, the car with us today might compel you to wish that it was the case.

The Isuzu D-Max is among the handful of pick-up trucks available in India. However, as one can guess, India is not the only market where the car is sold. So the folks in Thailand modified one that grabbed our attention. This 2020 Isuzu D-Max was undertaken by Thailand-based Dam Auto Car. Like the United States, South Asian countries too are huge on pick-up trucks.

Countries like Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines credit a major sum of their vehicle sales to pick-up trucks. Which partially explains why the iteration you see above is a rather breath-taking one. So without further build-up let’s dive into the deets.

The V-Cross has received a host of performance upgrades. The upper control arm and front driveshaft along with the stabiliser ball joint are from Bangkok-based Sun 4×4 aftermarket suspension system. Additionally, the Fox 2.0 Performance Series Monotube front shock and 10-step Fox 2.0 rear shock are also part of the custom package.

On the outside, there is not much going on apart from the wheels of course. The car is covered in satin black exterior paint finish which gives the pickup truck rather demonising. The wheels are bought from Custom Wheel Thailand. In addition to this, the car also gets a two-inch front lift and two-inch rear lift from Pro Comp suspension systems. Other changes in cosmetics come in the form of a massive front grille, U-shaped LED DRLs, the vertically placed fog lamps and underbody skid plate protection as well.

