This Modified Jawa 42 with Black Paint Looks Inspired from Royal Enfield Thunderbird

Amid the delayed deliveries, one of the customers from Bangalore who managed to get his hands on the Jawa 42, instantly shipped the bike to Mumbai for a rather exiting modification.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
This Modified Jawa 42 with Black Paint Looks Inspired from Royal Enfield Thunderbird
The Jawa 42 'Blak'. (Image source: Instagram/Bombay Custom Works)
Jawa re-entered the Indian market and introduced three of its motorcycles to an excited crowd. Years after it was discontinued, the famed brand instantly garnered huge attentions with its comeback and swept a huge number of bookings. Months after customers booked the bike, the company is now finding it difficult to deliver the motorcycles on time with waiting period going up to 9 months in a few cities.

Amid the delayed deliveries, one of the customers from Bangalore who managed to get his hands on the Jawa 42, instantly shipped the bike to Mumbai for a rather exiting modification. The bike in its standard colour palette does not have black, which is what Kunal Khodse needed.

The bike was soon handed over to Bombay Custom Works for the mod job. To begin with, the bike is named as ‘Blak’, for a reason indeed. Along with the vividly visible components, the wheels, suspension, exhaust and the entire engine have all been coated in matte black shade. And the Jawa logo has been stickered with a gold shade.

In addition to this, the bike ditches the standard mudguard for a shorter one. In its stock guise, the 42 gets inverted forks and proper retro handlebars. However, the ‘Blak’ version gets conventional telescopic forks that seem to be taken from the Royal Enfield Thunderbird. This has subsequently called for an increased rake angle.

At the rear, the 42 is an all-new being after Bombay Custom Works decided to let go the long seat, fender, tail-lamp and indicators. This has been replaced with a set of indicators that are housed beneath the cowl. The tail lamp in the new model has been replaced with an LED strip.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
