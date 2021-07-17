This Modified Jawa Forty Two in Starlight Blue Paint Gets Perfect Vintage-Neo Look

Customisation in vehicles is becoming the ‘it thing’ these days. With growing popularity in the trend, a completely different avenue has opened up in this sector. Style conscious consumers are approaching brands which particularly can cater to their individual tailor-made demands and tastes. Speaking about which, a Forty Two motorcycle by Jawa was recently modified by a Gujarat-based modification house known as Agozee Kustoms and has uniquely restored the vehicle.

The dedicated company in Surat specialises in graphic modifications and restorations. The modification was done for a Seema Bikes Jawa dealership. The Starlight Blue Jawa Forty Two was made to look unique with some visual enhancements features. It got a black treatment on either sides of the fuel tank. The golden stripes present on the tank have been finished in tricolour. The customised Forty Two’s tank also includes a grey racing stripe, which runs across the length of itand reads 42 Classic Legends. The motorcycle has also received a dual-tone paint scheme.

The Jawa Forty Two will get powered by a 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke, DOHC motor which produces 27.33 PS of maximum power and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed constant-mesh gearbox. The highlight of the modified vehicle is the new X-shaped headlamp grilleand flyscreen. Currently, the Jawa Forty Two is priced between Rs 1,68,215 and Rs 1,77,157 (ex-showroom).

Very recently, Jawa updated the Classic and the Forty-Two for the 2021 model year (MY21). The updates on these two motorcycles are very similar to the ones featured in the Jawa 42 version 2.1. The exhaust systems of the MY21 Classic and Forty-Two have been re-tuned and seats have been redesigned. The rideability and throttle response is likely to improve in the MY21 Jawa Classic and the Forty-Two. Other cycle parts have also been tweaked. The suspension units have been revised to complement the modified twin-down pipe cradle.

Image Source

