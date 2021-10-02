This Modified KTM RC 200 With Modifications Worth Rs 52,000 Looks Lethal

Since their introduction in the Indian market, KTM bikes have managed to make a special place among bike lovers. The bikes are popular because of their sporty and high-performance offerings that come at arguably affordable pricing. Bike lovers also love to give their own touches to KTM bikes with off-market modifications. The internet is flooded with pictures and videos of modified KTM bikes and the latest addition to his list is this modified version of KTM RC 200 developed by independent designer Adarsh Suresh. The photos were shared by Suresh on his Instagram page @__moto_pilot and they surely are a head-turner.

The modifier has introduced new touches but has also incorporated all the old designs perfectly. So, while he has placed a new visor and removed the rearview mirror, he has not touched the dual projector headlamps.

The bike features a unique paint scheme with - grey, white and red colours along with touches of black. The modifier has used more graphics in the bike’s design to add a more sporty feel to it. The pillion seat on this RC 200 has been removed to give way for a racing cowl at the tail section. This, however, also means that the bike is now only a single-seater.

The rear fender on the original RC 200 has been removed to give a cleaner and sportier look to this modified version. The designer, however, has retained the underbelly exhaust and there’s a new underbelly cowl complementing the front fairing of the bike. New front fenders of the bike sport the same grey, red, white colour scheme.

The bike frame and alloys have been blacked out to give a contrasting shade to the overall look of the bike. There has been no change in the powertrain of this RC 200 BS4 version, and it sports the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that’s equipped with abilities to deliver 25.7 PS of peak power along with 19.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine setup is mated with a six-speed gearbox.

The overall cost of the modification used on this RC 200 is Rs 52000 that includes the Rs 35,000 body kit. Rest Rs 17,00 have been spent on the paint and graphics of the bike.

