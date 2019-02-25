English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

This Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader with Black Paint Looks Barely Recognizable

The modified Bolero Invader looks like it's ready to take on any modern SUV in the market today.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader with Black Paint Looks Barely Recognizable
Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader. (Image: Facebook/Sun Enterprises)
Loading...
We often find older cars or SUVs to be most adept when it comes to modifications. But often there are certain cars which are often lost in translation, one of them being the Mahindra Bolero Invader. The Invader was essentially a sportier 3-door version of the Bolero SUV. It came with a partial soft top roof and side facing seats. However, Sun Enterprises decided to give the Invader a makeover of a lifetime. They specialize in restorations and modifications of older vehicles.

Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader. (Image: Facebook/Sun Enterprises) Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader. (Image: Facebook/Sun Enterprises)

The modified Bolero Invader looks like its ready to take on any modern SUV in the market today. The restoration job by Sun Enterprises includes changes to the interiors and exteriors as well. Its gets aftermarket headlamps along with a new grille. Furthermore, the headlamps get LED DRLs. Apart from this, it also gets a steel bumper to enhance that off-road look and fabric roof has been replaced with a steel canopy. There's also a slight hump in the canopy to provide greater headroom for the rear passengers.

Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader. (Image: Facebook/Sun Enterprises) Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader. (Image: Facebook/Sun Enterprises)

The modified Bolero also gets new alloy wheels and aftermarket tyres. To further sweeten the deal, the Invader gets flared wheel arches and the tyres, as one can see in the pictures, are much wider. The LED treatment has been given to the rear taillights as well, giving it a modern touch. The whole vehicle gets a blacked out paint job and gives it very uber cool but badass look overall. The only chrome parts here are the alloys and front grille.

There are also mechanical changes to the Bolero Invader and this modification is a complete overhaul of the SUV. It gets 4x4 capabilities as one can tell from the low-range gearbox seen in the pictures. There are brand new seats which are aftermarket. The side-facing seats at the back have been replaced with front-facing ones. There's a leather treatment to all the four seats along with extra cushioning.

Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader. (Image: Facebook/Sun Enterprises) Modified Mahindra Bolero Invader. (Image: Facebook/Sun Enterprises)

The dashboard has been completely modified as well with a beige tone and new touchscreen infotainment system as well. The roof gets ambient lighting and art along the borders. Naturally, to compliment the infotainment system, the Bolero now has aftermarket speakers and a subwoofer system as well. All door trims now have leather, making this resto-mod one classy affair.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram