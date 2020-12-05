This Modified Mahindra Invader SUV Can Take on Any Challenge You Throw at It

Mahindra’s popularity in the SUV segment was not achieved overnight and there were a few models that grounded its name in the segment and in the industry. Among those few badges was the Invader, a three-door SUV that was aimed at taking anything that is thrown at it.

Hence, a glance at the car above made us stop. The Invader was among a handful of SUVs that were indeed beautiful. A few of the customers who bought the car before Mahindra pulled the plug on it have maintained or modified to stand the test of time. And the car above is one such example.

Starting with the exteriors, the car gets a custom mustard yello paint scheme which attracts a lot of attention for sure. The headlamps and front grilles have been retained but the car gets a custom-made off-road bumper at the front, which renders a butch stance.

The custom bumper also gets LED DRLs, and LED turn indicator on it. The new bumper also mean an increase in the approach and departure angle. The car now sits on a set of 35 inch tyres and the car has been lifted by 8-9 inches. The suspension duties are now taken care by units from Ironman. It also gets a long LED bar on the roof and snorkel can also be seen in the video.

Also Watch:

In terms of interior, the car gets an all-black treatment, it is a 4×4 unit and the dashboard is kept in its stock form. It gets a simple touchscreen infotainment screen, speakers and woofers at the rear and front facing seats for the rear passenger.

The Incader in its new avatar is powered by a Scorpio DI turbo diesel engine and the air filter has been replaced with K&N unit.