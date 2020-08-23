This Modified Mahindra Scorpio by DC Design Looks Lethal Beyond Measures

The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular badges in the SUV segment in India. And DC Design (now DC2) is one of the most popular customisation houses in the country. So if you wonder the result of putting them together, allow us to introduce you to the Mahindra Scorpio by DC Design.

The Mahindra Scorpio already scores well in terms of looks with a compelling and aggressive design that has become the visual indicator of the SUV segment in India. And with the works of wizards at DC, the car is now gowned in an even meaner attire.

To begin with, the car is now covered in a black matte paint job. The DC North East team has displayed the DC logo at the front. The Parthenon-grille on the original SUV is replaced with a unit with a horizontal stripe in the middle and a mesh in the background. The front bumper has been changed and is now more muscular in terms of looks. There are new roof rails as well that compliment the LED lights.

At the rear, the story remains pretty much the same with redesigned bumpers and chrome bits in the car that have been replaced with blackened elements.

Mechanically the car remains the same with its 2.2-litre diesel engine that outputs 140bhp and 320Nm torque. The car comes with a single transmission option that includes a 6-speed manual unit.