This Modified Mahindra Scorpio Mountaineer Can Take on any Challenge You Throw at it

Needless to say, the Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular badges in the SUV segment in India. Customisation houses across the country have been eyeing the car to accentuate its already-sporty character. And we tumbled on one such iteration which you can see above.

The car has been unsurprisingly named as the Mahindra Scorpio Mountaineer and it more or less resembles the getaway pick-up truck version of the Scorpio that is yet to arrive in the Indian market. The rear has been completely redesigned which now gets a pickup bed and a lid to cover it.

At the front, the car gets a three-pod headlamp and a new grille. The headlamps are also equipped with the halogen projector lamps. The bumper is an aftermarket steel unit that is integrated with fog lamps and towing rings.

The changes are carried over to the inside as well as the car gets red highlights on the dashboard, steering wheel and even the gear lever. In the market, the Mahindra Scorpio comes in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that can produce 140hp and 320Nm and the lower variants can produce a maximum of 120bhp and 280 Nm. Also on offer is a DI version that outputs 75bhp and 200Nm.