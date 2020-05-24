This Modified Mahindra Thar Has a Horn worth Rs 1 Lakh That’s Taken from a Train: Watch Video

It is no surprise that people in India love having loud horns in their cars, even if it is not loved so much by the ones at the receiving end of it. And that search for the ever-louder horn can reach some unheard territories like in the case of this Mahindra That owner that went ahead and fitted a horn from a train in his car. Yes, as absurd as that sounds, it really happened and the owner had to go the extent of importing it all the way from Canada and fitting it in his car. This entire process pushes the cost of the horn to about Rs 1 lakh!

As per the video, the horn is so powerful that it requires a compressor to run it which alone costs about Rs 48,000 and due to the size of it, has to be fitted at the boot of the vehicle. The horn, which belongs to a train, costs Rs 25,000 and the owner spent about Rs 20,000 to have it transported to India.

In order to operate this horn, there is a two-button operation involved.

This horn is illegal, of course, as the Indian law only allows horns that follow the loudness limit of 112 dB on public roads and such horns can cause anxiety to those nearby and even damage the hearing abilities of pedestrians. However, the owner says that this is only for times when the Mahindra Thar – the vehicle that it is fitted to – is on off-road expeditions like a rally where horns like these help in echo-locating the vehicle in case of an emergency. Also, since the vehicle has an onboard compressor, it can be used to inflate the tyres of vehicles in case of an emergency and will come in handy especially since you have to drop the tyre pressures of your car while off-roading, so you need to re-inflate them once your trails are over and you are back on paved roads.

