This Modified Mahindra Thar With 22-Inch Wheels Has a Different Kind of Road Presence

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs on Indian roads. In a recent video YouTuber Sanjeet Jaat, shared the details of modifications he has done to his latest top model automatic four-wheeler. The car enthusiast begins the clip by informing his subscribers about the changes he has made to the front grille of the powerful vehicle. After this, he goes on to describe the modifications made to the set of wheels. He adds that the entire work on the Thar is not done yet since lockdown was imposed.

Sanjeet mentions that everything done on the front grille is to ensure that the SUV looks more aggressive. He then talks about the new 5-spoke alloy wheels that he got added to his Thar. Sanjeet claims that the wheels cost him around Rs. 2.2 lakhs. He has got five wheels installed. One wheel is mounted on the rear tailgate.

The vlogger also asserts that had he not taken the fifth tyre the entire cost would have come down by Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. However, he did not want to do so as it would not look nice. One can also notice that these alloy wheels are huge and that is because they are a massive 22-inch in size. To add to the looks of the tyre he has added white stickers and has also flared wheel arches. The brake callipers in the wheels are in red.

The latest Mahindra Thar automatic offers both petrol and diesel variants. The SUV is a home to a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection. The petrol engine can generate 50 PS of max power and 320 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine can produce 130 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

