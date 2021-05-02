This Modified Mahindra Thar Wrapped in Matte Purple Will Grab Everyone's Attention

The Thar offroader from domestic automobile manufacturer Mahindra has always been an alluring vehicle that comes with a host of aftermarket parts and custom modifications. While modifications have also been at the heart of the model, the latest generation Mahindra Thar packs in a plethora of features and doesn’t require any modifications. The last generation Mahindra Thar featured a convenient design and users did opt for several modifications for a smoother offroading experience.

Despite the fact that the new generation Thar by Mahindra has fixed most issues, the Thar is still a great piece for modification. A large number of aftermarket parts and body kits are available for the vehicle even though it is fairly new in the market.

Buyers have been lining up to get their modification work done right after the delivery of the vehicle and this example of a transformed Mahindra Thar does come as one of the best modifications of the vehicle to date across the country. The vehicle is owned by Sahibnoor Singh, according to Indian Autos Blog, and has received a full-body wrap in purple colour featuring a matte finish. The colour fetches the vehicle with a distinctive appeal and also contrasts very elegantly with the body cladding and black roof of the Thar.

One could easily mistake the vehicle for Jeep Wrangler in the first look. The modified Mahindra Thar also features new Inforged IFG39 18-inch alloy wheels as well as a supplementary cladding on the front bumper. The conventional grille of the vehicle has also been replaced by the seven-slatted vertically mounted grille that looks similar to the one sported by Jeep Wrangler. The modified offroader also highlights the bulges around the headlights similar to Jeep Wrangler.

Imitating the characteristics of the Wrangler, this modified Mahindra Thar has also received round-shaped LED DRL inside the headlamp cluster.

