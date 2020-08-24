This Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets Simple Customization, Yet Looks Ravishingly Different

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular offerings in the premium hatchback segment in India. In addition to a very potent engine, the car’s looks can be evidently factored in for its frequent appearance in the top 10 best-selling cars month after month. However, stacking up on an already good-looking car, we came across what you can see above. And you and me can both agree, it needs to be talked about.

While we are dark on the details about the team that needs to be patted on the back for this mod-job, the registration number not-surprisingly comes from Kerala. We have reported about ample of talk-worthy cars that comes from the land, and this one joins the list.

On the outside, the car gets a host of styling cues. Up front, there is a discreet bumper diffuser and a new radiator grille that holds a black-painted Suzuki badge. The car now sits on a set of really cool 17-inch 9J alloy rims shod with sticky 215/45 tyres.

Also on the sides are sporty decals that looks well in place with the rest of the elements. At the rear, the car gets smoked taillamps, a new roof spoiler and a blackened Suzuki badge. Powertrain remains the same, except for a retuning, which means you can expect a 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine that is now rated at 20 PS more than the stock offering at 90PS and 190Nm of torque.

