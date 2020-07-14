This Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno Low-Rider Leaves No Clearance for Second Thoughts

The Maruti Suzuki finds a very deserving spot among the most popular hatchbacks in India. In its RS avatar, the car also proves to be a worthy contender in the hot-hatch segment in India. However, what we dug up today might be a segment of its own. We have previously covered a VW Polo that fit the same bill, and now bring you the Baleno RS that very deserves to be in the low-rider hall of fame in India.

To start with the outside, the car gets a custom RS theme wrap job that could garner divided opinions. The car now sits on a set of aftermarket alloy wheels that accentuates its sporty appeal. The car is fitted with Tanabe lowering springs that give the hatchback near-to no ground clearance.

At the rear, the car gets a new bumper that is a custom aero kit bumper and is similar to the one seen in the RS. The taillights have also been replaced with aftermarket units. In addition to the cosmetic tweaks, the car also gets mechanical modifications. In terms of performance, the car gets stage 1 remap from Code6 and it also gets a K&N air filter to a better air intake. Also new is a ZeroForce performance stainless steel exhaust system which produces a throaty exhaust note.

At its heart, the Baleno carries the same 1.3-litre diesel engine. However, we are dark on details about any difference in the output figures of the car.