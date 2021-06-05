This Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Lime and Green Paint is All About Stylish Looks

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is quite popular in the Indian market. The car makes the cut in all departments be it design, specs, or features. Recently, pictures of a modified version of the vehicle have been going viral on the internet. This Baleno has only been modified in terms of its looks and no upgrade has been made to its engine and gearbox. For the unversed, this hatchback is powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 82 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powerful oil burner is teamed up with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic gearbox.

As can be seen in the pictures accessed by Indians Auto Blog (https://indianautosblog.com/modified-maruti-suzuki-baleno-p323306), the colour of the Baleno has been entirely changed. The vehicle has been painted in grey and has lime green accents all over its body. In terms of looks, the swanky machine looks sporty and aggressive. This is because of the changes that have been made to the bumper. On a closer look, one can spot big air dams on the bumper with the mesh grille.

The headlamps of the car have been replaced with auxiliary LED lamps along with the regular fog lamps. To enhance the look of the car, a smoked-out effect has been added to it. Another unmissable aspect of the machine is its stylish multi-spoke blacked-out alloy wheels. Lime green patches can also be seen on door guards, wheels, and brake callipers.

Maruti Suzuki launched the facelift version of Baleno in January 2019. The Baleno has the latest features like start/stop button with a smart key and keyless entry, electrically foldable ORVMs, a 7-inch Smartplay infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Certain elements like ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors and dual front airbags are present in all models of the Baleno for ensuring safety.

