1-min read

This Modified Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with Mustard Yellow Paint is a Mini Bumblebee

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with Mustard Yellow paint is truly a standout mod-job in India.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:July 30, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
Modified Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. (Image: 360 Motoring)
Among all the cars getting customized in India, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a never heard before name, as it is hardly a choice of modifiers/ Customizers in India. However, Kerala-based 360 Motoring, who also modified a Chevrolet Cruze into one of the craziest looking mod-job, has modified a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz mid-size sedan into a yet another crazy mod-job, something reminiscent of Bumblebee from Transformers franchise.

However, the similarity between the modified Ciaz and Chevrolet Camaro based Bumblebee ends at the yellow color itself. Like the Cruze, the Ciaz also gets a wide-body kit and other custom enhancements to make it look a standout modification work on the Indian roads.



Upfront is the sharp hexagonal mesh grille flanked by large intakes similar to an Audi vehicle, with a gloss black front splitter. The front fascia also gets custom projector headlamps with corona rings and LED DRLs, 18-inch BBS-esque rims, wheel arches similar to DTM race cars, rear bumper with quad tailpipes, blacked-out taillamps, and a big rear wing finished in gloss black.
All of this is embedded neatly in a mustard yellow paint job, with a gloss black roof.

There are no details of the interior and the mechanical changes, but the description does state that modifications have been made to the cabin. As for the engine, the stock Ciaz engine must have been tuned to extract more power.

Maruti Suzuki has already started accepting the bookings of the new Ciaz, which was spied completely undisguised recently.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
