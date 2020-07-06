This Modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Could be a Perfect Addition to Your Garage

Over time, a few monikers in the Indian SUV markets have set the baseline for upcoming generation of cars. At the top of that list is the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. Decades after its inception and after Maruti Suzuki decided to pull the plug on the car, it still remains incredibly popular in the country. The above example of a modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy proves the same.

We had to squint hard to believe that the underlying car of this quirky iteration was actually a Gypsy. The car is registered in Madhya Pradesh and its video was uploaded by Magneto11 on YouTube. The cost of attaining its current avatar was close to Rs 4 lakh and this sort of modification can be done on a range of cars including Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Starting at the front, the Gypsy gets a custom hood and front bumpers. Also new are customised LED headlamps that comes with DRLs. There is a light bar in the front that changes colour according to your wishes. The car has been turned roofless and it gets aftermarket rims and off-road spec tyres.

The doors have been cut and gets new elements like a glass panel on the outside. On the inside, the car gets a host of changes as well that comes in the form of ambient lighting, new cubby holes, bottle and glass holders. It gets a one bench layout with storage space underneath.

Like the front, the rear gets a new bumper and LED lights as well. We are unsure about any mechanical changes.

