This Modified Maruti Suzuki Swift Wrapped in Neon Green Will Grab Everyone's Attention

Maruti Swift is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. This hatchback offering by the brand is famous for its basic style and value for money output. When one thinks of Swift in India, they do not usually think of a fancy vehicle since the sportier version of the car is not sold here. This has, however, not stopped car enthusiasts from modifying the already existing Swift into a swanky four-wheeler. More than often, one can spot basic mid-range hatchbacks with modified colours, and sometimes people even go to the extent of adding personalised stickers to make their four-wheeler look more stylish and fancy.

In a recent incident, a person from Tamil Nadu converted his base-spec Maruti Swift LXI into an extraordinarily good looking car. The man identified as Praveen Murugandid every modification in the direction of adding the oomph factor to the car. He painted it in a neon green shade, replaced the headlamps and taillamps with a set of aftermarket units that have smoked effect. The most remarkable change that he made was replacing the 14-inch steel rims of the tyre with 17-inch Lenso rims, shod with Yokohama tyres.

The apparent car enthusiast also made some changes in the bumper to give it a more sporty look. To add to the classy element, he has given dual-tone treatment to the roof and has completed the look with a glossy black.

Meanwhile, Swift has received an update which has enhanced its style and has also added some features to it. With an upgrade like that, the price hike was obvious and has already been done by the brand. The upgraded four-wheeler now has a 1.2-litre engine that generates a peak power output of 90 PS and max torque of 113 Nm. The automaker has now given buyers the option of choosing between two transmissions including5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

