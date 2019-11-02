This Modified MG Hector is Not Your Average Urban SUV

With only a couple of years left for this year to end, one of the major highlights of the Indian auto industry this year is how the new entrant managed to stay afloat while other major manufacturers struggled with their sales for 11 months straight. MG one among the new entrants stirred up a storm after the Hector ate into the sales of major automakers including Tata and Jeep. The car came with plenty of connectivity features and managed to woo a large audience.

However, while the stock car is a potent one with all the creature comfort and apt off-roading abilities, a render from Yogi Swjwal Design has further accentuated its tough-terrain performance. The render-video takes the standard Hector to an off-road guise after a lot of effort. Upfront, the chrome elements of the car have been ditched for a rather blacked-out treatment. This also includes the MG logo that has been given an orange tint. The bumper at the front is a new unit that comes with a skid plate along with two tow hooks and a winch.

The side gets a new look as well with a raised body, all courtesy of the new bigger off-road tyres on the car. In addition to this, the car also gets wider footboards that allow easy ingress and egress from the car. On top of the car is an extra carrier and an extra LED bar as well. While the render is purely cosmetic, we believe that the car’s current powertrain will get the job done for the road less travelled.

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine outputs 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.

