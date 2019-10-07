This Modified Nissan Jonga Might be 20 Years Old But it Can Beat Modern SUV

Owning an army-owned vehicle will probably never go out of trend in India. And this not the case not just in our country, but around the world. In India, a few vehicles that would explain the case would be the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and the Mahindra CJ3B. However, well ahead of it was the Nissan Jonga. The car that you see above.

The Jonga 1 Ton was among the most trusted vehicles used by the Indian army back in the day. The one in question here has been modified and restored to its current shape now by WS Design and you can get your hand on it.

Jonga by name is an acronym that stands for Jabalpur Ordnance and Guncarriage Assembly. According to the sales offer posted by the company, the car is ready for delivery and interested buyers can get in touch to know the price.

Needless to say, the car looks butch with those huge 1200/20 military tyres giving it the much-deserving off-road stance. The car has been manufactured in the year 1999 and has been registered in Punjab.

It is powered by a 3.9L Cummins Turbo Diesel engine which has been mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. The power is supplied to all four wheels. While the cabin gets a redo with new seats, a majority of elements have been retained from the original car.

