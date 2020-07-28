This Modified Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Inspired by Luxury Timepieces Belongs in a Museum

Royal Enfield motorcycles have for long been a favourite among customisation houses around the world. And over time we have seen numerous iteration of motorcycles that has outright stood out from the rest. On the same note is the motorcycle that we bring to you today.

The motorcycle you see above is christened as the Merlin. The project was undertaken by Bandit9 motorcycles based out of Vietnam. The motorcycle is based around the company’s Bullet 500 motorcycle. In its newest iteration, the motorcycle stands out with inspiration that has been directly taken from luxury timepieces. It gets a mirror finish and a combination of brushed metal and bronze accents.

A majority of the elements used on the motorcycle are custom made, which includes a custom hardtail frame, steel tank with mirror finish along with a flush type fuel cap, custom headlight, custom made front forks with external suspension, custom handlebar and steel triple clamp. The motorcycle is designed as a single-seater offering and gets spring saddle and independent suspension.

The instrument cluster of the motorcycle is inspired from expensive watches. Also custom-made for the motorcycle are custom exhaust, stainless steel fenders, footpegs, brake levers, gear lever, toggle switches, taillights and turn indicators.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains the same with 500-cc engine that produces 27.2 Bhp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque through a 5-speed gearbox.