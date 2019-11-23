Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Modified Royal Enfield Called Dharma Will Make You Want One

Christened as Dharma, the motorcycle was pushed for a complete exterior overhaul by Bulleteer Customs.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
This Modified Royal Enfield Called Dharma Will Make You Want One
Royal Enfield Dharma. (Image source: Facebook/Bulleteer Customs)

Keeping a count on the number of modified Royal Enfield motorcycles out there is beyond one’s wit. The motorcycle has, for long, been a favourite for modification houses in India as well as abroad. And adding to the same list is the iteration you see above.

Christened as Dharma, the motorcycle was pushed for a complete exterior overhaul by Bulleteer Customs. To begin with, the front of the bike retains a round headlight design that supplements its retro look, while the projector headlamps add a bit of modernity. The handlebar is flatter and features a single-pod instrument cluster that displays rider-related information.

The bike ships with a custom fuel tank which along with the side panels has been painted black. Layered above the matte paint on the tank are hand-painted graphics and a Dharna tag. The subframe of the bike has been modified and gives a much compact silhouette as against the stock one. The motorcycle does not have any pillion seat which has been ditched along with the pillion footpegs. The new taillights are housed behind the custom saddle.

In terms of hardware, the Dharma gets new alloy wheels. The stock rear tyre has been switched with wider ones. Other elements such as the suspension on the front and at the back remain the same.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

