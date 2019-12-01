This Modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a Job Flawlessly Done

Cruisers, for long, have been a status symbol among the motorcycling community. This very well explains why Royal Enfield, which aims at manufacturing cruisers at a pocket-friendly price. But what if we told of another modification on the already successful Royal Enfield? Well, you will very well result in an iteration similar to what you see above.

Underneath the brand new design that one can see above, the motorcycle is a Royal Enfield classic 350 at heart which is modified at the hands of wizards at XLNC Customs. To begin with, the motorcycle is painted in matte black and has given a whole new face that comes with new body proportions that seem right from every angle.

In terms of major changes the new modified motorcycle comes with a longer swingarm, both the front and rear tyres are now better than the stock units that come in tandem with new stylish multi spoke rims that are also painted in mat shade.

The handlebar has been placed lower and features by and mounted mirrors which accentuate the aesthetics of the bike. The fuel-tank is a custom unit that comes with a quirky fuel filler cap that hints at the mean intentions of the bike. In addition to this, both the front and rear fender have been custom made with the chopped short design.

On the outside, the engine also gets the black treatment it and has been protected with the help of a new engine guard that has been placed in the front.

