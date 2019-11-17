This Modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 Called Asura is Demonic yet Appealing

Over the years, Royal Enfield has become popular for its flexibility which subsequently made it dear for a majority of customization houses in the country and abroad as well. And joining some of the mean makeovers that we have previously reported about is this one, modified by Maratha Motorcycles.

The Mumbai-based has justified the demonic looks of the bike with its name, Asura. There are plenty of elements in the bike that lives up to its name. This includes red lights at the front that mistakes it for a Decepticon. The headlight units, as one can see, is a new unit alongside the indicators as well.

Modified Royal Enfield Classic 500. (Image source: Facebook/Maratha Motorcycles)

The motorcycle comes with a fuel tank capacity of 20-litres along with a new seat with high-desntity cushioning for long distance touring. While we are not aware of any power changes, the modification house has tweaked the engine a bit. The motorcycle also gets a new handlebar that is bit lower than the stock one. In addition to this, the motorcycle is covered in a being shade that only accentuates its mean looks. This along with the fat (front: 120/70 ZR, Rear: 240/45 ZR) tyres really makes us wonder if it’s a 500-cc motorcycle afterall.

