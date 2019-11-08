This Modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 is What Kings and Queens Would Desire

It is no news that apart from the potent motorcycles it creates, Royal Enfield has built its brand image on the heritage it holds. The company is among the oldest manufacturers in India and have stayed atop in terms of sales of their respective segments. To carry the same tone forward and maybe accentuate it a little bit, Rajputana Customs has modified the Royal Enfield Classic 500 to up the ante in terms of royalty.

Rajputana Customs is a modification house that hails from Jaipur and has been popular for customizing standard bike and give them an impressive makeover. The bike you see above is named the Ranisa and it comes in a new attire as against the Classic 500. The motorcycle boasts a more classy and premium look. As against the model on which it is built on, the Ranisa comes with USD front fork, raised handlebars and plenty of gold and brass treatment.

It gets a single-seat setup that is covered in brown leather and is hand-stitched to perfection. The bike also ships with new fatter tyres which along with the blacked-out engine will impress anyone who fancies a mean classic motorcycle.

Also new are a set of fully-covered gas-charged dual spring suspensions at the rear, a low side-mounted number plate holder and taillight and below-the-seat side indicators.

Mechanically, the bike remains the same which means it is powered by the same 499cc air-cooled engine, producing 27.2 HP at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine is then paired with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

