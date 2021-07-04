This Modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 Made Into a Streetfighter Looks Lethal

Royal Enfield is one of the most well-known motorbike brands in the country. The company is known to make strong and long-lasting bikes. But many bike enthusiasts also look into modifying these bikes on their own. Such is an example of the bike called ‘Yoddha’.

Yoddha is a Royal Enfield 500cc model which has been transformed by modifications into a naked streetfighter-cum-café-racer bike. ‘Yoddha’ is the Hindi translation of warrior, and this bike will not let people down.

The bike has been modified by Navneet Suri, Lead Designer, Founder of Neev Motorcycles, and is enough to turn eyes wherever it is taken.

All motorbike body panels have been removed and replaced with new custom-built ones. The side panels are in the shape of an armour shield attached to the base, with images of a skull on the background of two crossed swords highlighting its badassery and aggression.

To add to the style, the front end has aftermarket dual headlights, and the sides have a sharp-looking gasoline tank with a warrior graphic on top. It receives a single-piece saddle that solely accommodates the rider.



In terms of the mainframe, the frame and swingarm assembly were specially constructed from the ground up to give it a unique look. The bike’s unique paint job, which consists of a combination of matte black and silver flames/pinstripes, making it a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

The workshop has made use of a blacked-out custom straight handlebar. The exhaust system is composed of stainless steel, and the free-flowing M4 muffler is finished with raw glass wool fiber. The front fender has also been removed to make room for fresh tires. The back portion has also been entirely removed. Overall, handcrafted aftermarket components such as fenders, body panels, swingarm, seat, and exhaust are used in the creation of this bike.

