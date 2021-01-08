This Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Gets a New Avatar and It's Worth Looking At

Since its introduction in the market, we have learned a few things about the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Capable engine, eye-catching design and a pleasing ride. But it’s really about how far a mind can go to explore its aftermarket flexibility that has impressed us. Echoing the same, Krom Works has created a new menacing iteration of the popular 650-cc motorcycle.

The motorcycle has rightfully been named as 'The 30s' suggesting its creator, Adika Pratama's age and time that he has spent at the workshop. Speaking of the motorcycle, all the body panels have been removed in order to spotlight the engine on this bike. The whole engine area is given a gloss paint black powder coating that matches with the chassis. Additionally, the exhaust is also custom-made from stainless steel.

The motorcycle now sits on a set of wider 17-inch spoke wheels. The front-wheel gets dual disc brake set up from Brembo whereas the rear gets single disc. The front gets Upside down forks and the rear gets a monoshock which is adjustable. The rear sub-frame has been heavily modified to suit the new monoshock setup.

The motorcycle gets new clip-on handlebar and the footpegs are fabricated from aluminium. The minimalist bodywork has been done by hand-beaten galvanized steel. In terms of power, it seems like no changes are made to the engine of the bike and the 647-cc, the twin-cylinder engine will continue to generate 47 Bhp and 52 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This definitely is one of the coolest looking modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 that we have seen in recent times.