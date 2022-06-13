This Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is Fast and Ready to Race

Royal Enfield may not be known for making sports bike but this modified version of Continental GT 650 suggests that the experiment would be a great idea. The uniquely modified avatar of a sports Continental GT650 was showcased at the Busted Knuckled Build-Off competition held in Australia. Labelled as No. 55 GT 650 Production Racer, the bike designed by Royale Motorcycles gets a complete overhaul including a new exhaust unit.

The round headlight of the original Continental GT 650 makes way for a new fibreglass fairing which turns the retro motorcycle into a sports machine, ready to take on the track. However, the modification is not just about minor cosmetic updates.

The subframe of this modified version of Continental GT also gets a new avatar and comes with a fully adjustable golden USD fork, borrowed from Triumph Daytona. The rear suspension featured a fully adjustable mono-shock linked to an old Honda-borrowed swingarm.

The modified bike rides on 17-inch alloys featuring Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC slicks from British supersport. The standard Continental GT rides on 18-inch units on both ends.

The braking duties on the original bike are handled by a single 320mm disc coupled with a ByBre four-piston calliper at the front, and a single 240mm disc brake at the rear end. This modified version, however, uses a twin front disc and a single rear unit by Nissin.

While the motorcycle carries the same 650cc twin motor used on the original bike, the performance is likely to be bettered by minor tweaks. On the original Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, the 650 cc unit is tuned to churn out 47 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. The restricted exhaust has been replaced by a free flow unit on this model of Continental GT.

Launched in 2017, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes at a starting price tag of Rs 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

