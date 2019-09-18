Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

This Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Brings the Retro Back

The bike you see here took its final shape under immense pressure after the custom house had to build it ground-up in just 45 days.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Brings the Retro Back
Zeus Customs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image source: Zeus Customs)
Loading...

Since its introduction in the market, we have learned a few things about the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Capable engine, eye-catching design and a pleasing ride. But it’s really how far a mind can go to explore its aftermarket flexibility that has impressed us. One such iteration that made us stop and stare is the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 wearing a new gown hand-knitted by Zeus customs.

So where it did all begin? The bike you see above took its final shape under immense pressure after the custom house had to build it ground-up in just 45 days. Half of the garage was allotted for regular customer works while the other half was covered, the Prime Project was commissioned.

The customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image source: Zeus Customs) The customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image source: Zeus Customs)

The first task was to choose between the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Zeus chose the former. Coming on to the changes, Zeus changed the tank which has been graced with a more classy design supplemented with the golden accents extending till the rear fender.

The exhaust is new and the footpegs have been pushed to the back. Mechanically, Zeus has tweaked the air filter which means that the engine now produces a bit north of 47bhp and 52 Nm of torque. The bike also ships with the same 6-speed transmission. The headlight is reduced in size from the original to just 5.5 inches. The wheels now sport matte black spokes and flat-track tyres.

The turn indicators have been replaced with a unit with more illumination. However, what actually grabbed our eye is the instrument cluster that carries an old charm with its compass-like layout.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram