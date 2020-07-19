This Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Converted Into a Bobber is Rightfully Named 'Tamraj'

Over the years, Royal Enfield motorcycles have gained extreme popularity for its flexibility, which has made it dear to numerous customisation houses across the world. And the brand's 650 twins are nothing less. While the stock motorcycles are built to be neo-retro iterations, we recently came across a rather impressive modification job on the motorcycle that, like ours, is sure to grab your eyes as well.

This iteration comes from Neev Motorcycles, a customisation house that we gave us a rather radical vision of the Interceptor 650 before. This time around, Neev Motorcycles have transformed the Interceptor 650 into a bobber that is sure to drop jaws.

Also Watch:

The motorcycle has been rightfully named ‘Tamraj’, which for the ones unaware, translates to ‘the king of darkness’. Neev Motorcycle has made sure that the motorcycle deserves the attention with plenty of tweaks that are giant leaps from the stock version. Starting with the most prominent one, the Tamraj gets a wide 5-inch (127 mm) tube-type tyres that are used to wrap 16-inch spoke wheels.

The rear fenders have been cut short that completely defers one to identify the bike as an Interceptor. Cosmetic-wise, the motorcycle gets an all-black treatment, with a little splash of chrome in a few places for contrast. The motorcycle gets a custom fuel tank along with black leather seats that perfectly fits the looks of the motorcycle.

A few of the other custom parts on the motorcycle include a LED headlight and taillight. There are no mechanical modifications on the motorcycle and the overall cost for the model comes at Rs 1.90 lakh.