This Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Could be Your Early Glimpse at the Upcoming Roadster 650

Tentatively touted as the Roadster 650, Royal Enfield's upcoming motorcycle has been spotted sporting camo severe limes. And now, after yet another recent spotting, we came across this, a modified Interceptor 650 that carries the same ethos of what the motorcycle might actually look in the flesh at its launch.

Bulleteer customs which undertook the project has done quite the modification on the motorcycle. It gets cruiser style wide handlebar which use extenders to provide a more comfortable riding position. The wheelbase has been extended to be more planted on highways and straight roads. The tyres have been upgraded from 100 mm front to 120 mm front while the rear 130 mm tyre is replaced by a 180 mm. This and the low stance gives the motorcycle quite a bit of road presence. The seat height has been lowered so that a more comfortable and wide seat can be fitted. The customized motorcycle uses a split seat setup instead of a single piece one which we have seen on the stock motorcycle.

Bulleteer Customs also says that the motorcycle stays planted even at 140 kmph and it can still hit 170 kmph without any stress. The motorcycle returns a relaxed riding posture with front-set footpegs that uses extended foot controls to enhance the comfort of the rider. The setup provides much better support than the stock setup. It gets finished in hue green and black with pinstriping. The engine and the alloy wheels are also coloured in Black with a white accent, which matches the aesthetics of the motorcycle. It also gets a different exhaust system which is more straight than being up-swept.