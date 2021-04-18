This Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 with a Doze of Scrambler Styling Looks Dynamic

Royal Enfield motorcycles have a distinctive reputation across the globe, offering a blend of powerful engines, classic appeal and a comfortable riding position. Today we will cover a custom modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 which is a blend of a Royal Enfield scrambler and a bobber, and the result is just phenomenal. Witnessing heavily modified Royal Enfield motorcycles on the road is not an uncommon sight in India and a lot of them come as an instant attention grabber. The modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 is one such example. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 packs in a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which generates a maximum power of 20.7 PS and a peak torque of 28Nm.

The RE Thunderbird 350 was stopped from production last year and was replaced by Meteor 350. The Meteor 350 sports a 349 cc SOHC engine which delivers a power of 20.4 PS and a peak torque of 27 Nm. While the engine specifications in both models are almost identical, the Meteor 350 offers a much more premium build.

The motorcycle has been custom modified by Bullet Tower Customs located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan and comes with a host of attractive modifications including multi-spoke alloy wheels, a smaller fender and fork protectors, said a report by gaadiwaadi. The rear of the vehicle sports a custom fender, and the rear light as well as the number plate has been shifted to the left side of the bike. While the rear wheel of the bike features the same design as that of the front, its size is much smaller.

The headlamp of the vehicle has also been converted to a full halogen offering while the instrument console incorporates an analogue speedometer for a classy appearance. There are two round rearview mirrors on the side of the bike while the petrol tank features a vinyl logo. The cap of the fuel tank however remains unchanged.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here